Woman missing in La. since December is from Purvis

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WDAM) - A woman who has been missing in Louisiana since mid-December is originally from the Pine Belt.
Detective Sgt. Donald Johnson, with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, said Tiffany Chatham was living in Chalmette, La. but is from Purvis.
Chatham, 31, was last seen in Arabi and the lower Ninth Ward area of New Orleans. Both are places Chatham was known to frequent, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chatham is 5-foot-1 and weighs around 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Chatham’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 504-271-8477.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.