Waynesboro police investigating deadly shooting

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Saturday.
Officers responded to the call at a home on Dogwood Extension Drive around 4 p.m. and found a deceased man with a single gunshot wound, according to WPD. A gun was recovered from the scene.
Police determined the shooting happened earlier Saturday afternoon.
Waynesboro police identified the victim as 29-year-old Quandarious Chambers.
His body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy on Monday morning.
The shooting is under investigation.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact Waynesboro police.
