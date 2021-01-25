Stranded male baby dolphin rescued, under treatment by IMMS

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Rescue crews with the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies are doing what they can to treat a male baby dolphin that was in pretty bad shape right off the beach in Harrison County.
Around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, residents say they saw the dolphin struggling in the shallow water. They quickly called the experts at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies to help.
A rescue crew quickly arrived to the scene and with the help of Gulfport Police and other beach-goers, the dolphin was safely loaded into a truck and went to the institute.
According to IMMS Executive Director Moby Solangi, the dolphin is in critical condition, but also in a guarded condition.
“We have taken blood samples and microbiological cultures to ascertain its health condition,” said Solangi. “The dolphin is being supported by IMMS staff in the water to prevent it from drowning as it is still disoriented. It is being cared for by veterinary and other staff 24/7.”
Solangi also added that it’s very unusual for such a young dolphin to be stranded unless there is a very compelling reason. However, the dolphin is still partially dependent on the milk from its mother, which IMMS staff can formulate in our lab for the dolphin.
Solangi also said that the next 48 to 72 hours are critical for the baby dolphin.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.