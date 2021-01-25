Showers possible Monday afternoon

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Monday morning with areas of fog and mist and temperatures in the mid-60s.
Skies will be cloudy this morning with a few hit-or-miss showers this afternoon.
Today will be humid with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs will be in the low 70s. Rain will move in overnight Tuesday.
Wednesday will start off rainy before we clear out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Thursday and Friday will be nice and cool with sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.