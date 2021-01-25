Reeves to deliver State of the State address Tues.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will deliver his State of the State address Tuesday, but it won’t look anything like it did last year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the speech will happen outdoors, on the steps of the Mississippi State Capitol, without an in-person audience.
The governor’s office says Reeves will talk about the many challenges of the past year and offer his vision for the year ahead.
In his first State of the State address last year, Reeves focused on education reform, safer prisons, and less red tape for people who want to do business in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.