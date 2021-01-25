Qualifying deadline approaching for municipal elections candidates

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - With municipal elections happening in Mississippi in 2021, it’s time to make note of some important dates for candidates and voters.
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, to vote in municipal primary elections. Any races that head to a runoff will be settled on Tuesday, April 27.
Tuesday, June 8, will be the date for the municipal general election.
The qualifying deadline for candidates looking to run for a municipal post is Friday, Feb. 5.
For more information on elections, voters registration and candidate qualification guidelines, visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s “Y’all Vote” website.
