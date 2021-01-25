Laurel School District to hold job fair in February

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel School District will hold a job fair on Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Laurel Middle School Gym to fill openings in the 2021-2022 school year.
Superintendent Toy Watts says the district is looking for certified teachers for elementary, middle and high school as well as licensed administrators.
“We are always looking for people who have heart, people who are really committed to educating children,” Watts said. “That’s our number one qualification. If they have the will, we can help them learn the skill, and we will definitely have people there to support them. We have a new teacher academy, we have very strong administrators who work with their teachers as well as some seasoned teachers who work with incoming teachers for the district.”
Watts says there is no deadline to sign up for the teacher fair but she encourages people to sign up in advance at the Laurel Schools website. The in-person fair is in the Laurel Middle School Gym to allow for social distancing. Masks are required and temperatures are being checked at the door.
“We are accustomed to starting this early because we want to catch everyone while they are making decisions about what they want to do next school year, and we want to make sure that we get the top of the class, you know, when we get ready to pick our new teachers,” Watts said.
The Laurel School District is currently operating on a hybrid schedule due to COVID-19.
