Jones County suspect arrested in Jackson County

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A grand larceny suspect wanted in Jones County is in custody in the Jackson County Jail after being arrested Sunday night.
Christopher “Chris” Logan, 41, was one of two suspects arrested for the theft of a motorcycle form a residence in the Sharon community in Jones County.
The other, Dustin Sims, had been taken into custody earlier.
Logan is expected to be transported back to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility later this week for his Initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
“Once again, great interagency cooperation, the dogged determination of (Jones County Sheriff’s Department) Investigator Patrick Oster and tips generated by local news media and our own social media have led to the arrest of a wanted suspect,
“We keep telling those who commit crimes in Jones County that we play a great game of hide-and-seek. Once again, we win.”
