Hattiesburg mayor announces bid for 2nd term

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After three and a half years in office, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker has announced he will be seeking a second term.
Barker declared his candidacy in a video posted to social media on Monday.
With COVID-19 precautions in mind, Barker pledged to be deliberate in sharing his campaign message with citizens in a safe and responsible way.
“Critical times require serious and steadfast leadership,” Barker said in a news release. “Our first priority is to continue leading our community through this pandemic
“But, as we think about the long-term needs and aspirations of Hattiesburg _ of infrastructure, education, economic opportunity, public safety, quality of life and financial stability _ know that I will always be honest with you about what lies ahead.”
Barker said that his administration has proven it can go after big things and get them, and cited the collaboration, hard work and mutual trust from citizens as the source of that success.
“With a deliberate approach to seeing equitable progress across all wards and re-establishing our financial footing so that we can continue to dream big, we’ve moved the needle in a lot of areas, Barker said. “However, there remains much to do.
“I’m all in, and I’m asking our citizens to join me as we continue to achieve, to fight and to dream for the future for our incredible city.”
For details regarding the mayor’s bio, accomplishments and how to be involved in the 2021 campaign, visit tobybarker.com.
