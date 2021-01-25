Former West Jones Mustang wins national title with the Crimson Tide

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Byron Young, a former West Jones High School football player and now a defensive lineman at the University of Alabama, says winning a national championship with the Crimson Tide is something he will never forget.
“Seeing the clock countdown and knowing that everything you had worked on, it finally paid off,” Young said. “We finally won the national championship. It was a great feeling; it was a really great feeling. It meant a lot to all of us. First, to be able to go through every single thing that we went through this yea,r then, ultimately, come out on top at the end.”
Young says he’s proud to represent the Magnolia State on and off the field.
“Representing Mississippi and Hebron in a very respectable fashion, you know, is something that I do with pride,” Young said. “You know, I’m not ashamed to be from here, I’m not ashamed of where I grew up. If somebody asks me, I tell them right on the spot.”
As a former Mustang, Young gives advice to those hoping to one day play a college sport.
“Always give it 100 percent, always keep God first and always stay on top of your academics,” Young said. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the thousands of people who invested time in me. So, just thank you to everybody and thank you to everyone in Jones County.”
Young says he’s back to working out and preparing for next season.
