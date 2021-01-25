Father missing, mother facing child neglect charges after toddler’s body found in Scott Co.

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is behind bars and investigators are searching for her husband after the couple’s toddler was found by hunters in Scott County this weekend.
Amy Harrison faces several child neglect charges after investigators say her little girl died, likely from hypothermia.
Deputies say this tragedy unfolded Thursday, January 21 along I-20 as James and Amy Harrison of North Carolina traveled through Mississippi.
A 7-year-old boy from a previous relationship and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter were inside the vehicle when an argument broke out between the couple, deputies say.
Scott County officials say Amy Harrison then got out of the vehicle around exit 100 and called a friend from Greenville, Mississippi to pick her up.
The next day, the woman contacted both the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to report that she had not heard from her husband.
Saturday, January 23, both children were found by hunters off the road in a wooded area, near Tanglewood Road, but only the seven-year-old was alive.
The boy is in the custody of the Department of Human Services and is living with a deputy and his family at this time, deputies say, but the search is still on to find James Harrison.
Scott County officials say James Harrison appeared to be delusional according to a nearby resident.
The resident told investigators the father never asked for help but only said he was looking for his girlfriend.
Deputies say James Harrison is a type one diabetic and is without medicine.
Based on their investigation, detectives have reason to believe James Harrison may also have been suffering from hypothermia.
His cell phone has not been on since Thursday, January 21, officials say.
