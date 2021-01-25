Consent decree commits Hattiesburg to 16-year plan for sewer improvements

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Last week, a federal judge signed a consent decree between the city of Hattiesburg, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality over wastewater issues in the city.
The consent decree is a legally binding document that begins a 16-year sewer improvement project for Hattiesburg. The settlement comes after years of negotiating following an EPA inspection from 2012 that revealed unreported sanitary sewer overflows in the city.
“For over eight years, the city has been under scrutiny for its sanitary sewer overflows,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “Sanitary sewer overflows are when there is inflow and infiltration of stormwater into the city sewer lines and during hard rains, you start to see the manholes bubble up and that’s a violation of the Clean Water Act.”
Barker noted that any city the size and age of Hattiesburg will eventually need updating for its infrastructure.
“It’s going to cost the city well over $40 million over 16 years to get us back up and where we need to be,” Barker said. “All of these things are good things for us to do, that’s part of modernizing your infrastructure. You know, it’s unfortunate that it had to come to a lawsuit from EPA to get here.”
The consent decree holds the city responsible for improving its actual infrastructure as well as reporting system to the environmental agencies. The consent decree lays out a few deadlines for the city to meet in 2021.
“What happens now is that all of the timelines within that consent decree are triggered,” Barker said. “For example, we have to pay our fine within 30 days. By Feb. 21, we have to pay $165,000. Half of that will go to EPA and half of that will go to MDEQ, and that’s to cover – that’s the civil penalty for alleged environmental violations and lack of reporting between 2012 and 2016.”
By April 20, the city must submit a Sewer Overflow Response Plan and an Emergency Response Plan for moving forward to the agencies.
“This really is there to streamline reporting, which is what the city got in trouble for back between 2012 and 2016,” Barker said.
By July 21, the city will lay out its Supplemental Environmental Plan.
“Which is where we put a down payment on being able to go repair lateral lines that go from somebody’s house to the road,” Barker said. “This is because a lot of times the infiltration is not happening on the sewer mains. So for people who have financial difficulty, this will help repair those lateral sewer lines.”
The city is committing $220,800 to this program.
The last deadline the city must meet is Oct. 20.
“Finally in October, we have to submit our big plan in terms of our rehabilitation and how we’re going to modernize our practices,” Barker said. “That’s from how do we monitor fats oils and greases to pump stations. That’s our long-term rehabilitation plan.”
Over the entire 16 years, the project will cost an estimated $45 million dollars. Barker said this will be spread out across projects and neighborhoods.
“What it averages out to is about 3 or 4 million dollars a year in terms of work on sewer repairs,” Barker said. “Which is what we’ve been spending the last couple of years on sewer repairs anyway, and so if you factor that out it will come out of water and sewer funds that are paid by rate payers. We believe that, right now, it’s not going to trigger an increase.”
Barker said the deadlines and the work on the consent decree starts now, but the city has been working hard to maintain and repair the sewer in the past few years.
The city released the timeline and details of the project on its website.
