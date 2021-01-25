BLM Miss. host ‘Pathway to Hope’ mentorship program Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Black Lives Matter Mississippi held its second mentorship program, calling it ‘Pathway to Hope.’
It’s for children ages eight to 13, giving them an opportunity to experience new ideas and grow throughout their communities.
“Mentorship is instrumental in children’s life. We have to show them, you know, and plant seeds,” said Anastinsa Doctor of BLM Mississippi.
“What we are doing is just being boots on the ground, trying to show these kids that, ‘Hey, there are other things that you can do than just play football, or basketball, or your common things.’ There are different trades out there for them to get into,” said Torrance Green, active military member.
Several groups and organizations help with the program, including WUSM 88.5.
“I believe that we need more of this. Giving kids an opportunity to see and not just hear, you know, with what is going on within their community and how they can become a part of it as they grow,” said Kristle Lewis, program director at WUSM 88.5.
The program is held at the Twin Fork Rising Building in Hattiesburg towards the end of every month.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.