USM volleyball sweeps UNO in 3 sets

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Junior Duquesne Moratzka led a trio of Golden Eagles with double-figure kills as the University of Southern Mississippi swept the University of New Orleans, 25-19, 25-23, 25-17, Saturday afternoon at the Wellness Center.
Moratzka led the Golden Eagles with 12 kills, while junior Kinsley Hanback added 11 and sophomore Liana Guillemaud had 10. Junior Nyanuer Bidit chipped in with seven kills.
USM finished with a .319 team hitting percentage as Guillemand led the way at .429, followed by Moratzka at .423, Bidit at.375 and Hanback at .350.
The home squad never trailed in the opening set. After UNO scored a point to cut the gap to 23-19, USM collected a kill from Guillemaud and an ace from Moratzka to close out the opening set.
It was Guillemaud’s attacking in the second game that helped USM take a closely-contested set.
Guillemaud , who had six kills in nine attacks and no errors, clinched the set, coming up with the final two kills after the Privateers got back-to-back kills from Kai Williams to cut the deficit to 24-23.
In the final game, junior Lauren Talbot helped extend a 13-10 USM advantage by registering six, consecutive serves that resulted in four Golden Eagle kills and an ace to grow the lead to an 18-11 score.
The Golden Eagles (3-1) will return to action at 5 p.m., Thursday when they host Nicholls State University at the Wellness Center.
