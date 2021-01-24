Sumrall soccer back in the thick of things

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The finish line for soccer season is in sight, with playoffs set to begin on Monday around the Pine Belt.
Once again, Sumrall High School is in the hunt. Both the boys and girls clubs clinched region 6-4A titles for the fifth straight year.
Lady Bobcats coach Todd Siders said both teams are not taking the opportunity for granted.
“We got a lot of high character girls that’s the most exciting thing,” Siders said. They play well together. They’ve grown throughout this year and had a lot of success. We’re just really looking forward to getting to the playoffs.
“I think a lot of people expected a rebuild year for us on the boys side. They came out and went undefeated in the district and secured first round in playoffs again. We’re trying to get the monkey off our back there and get out of the first round.”
“With COVID we know we have to take every game with heart,” said sophomore forward Gabrielle Hernandez. “Play every game 100 percent because we know that might be our very last game. We didn’t even know we were going to make it this far in playoffs so it’s a blessing we’ve made it this far.”
The boys team is set to take on Greene County on Monday at 6 p.m. at Oak Grove High School. The Lady Bobcats host Poplarville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.