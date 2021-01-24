Slight chance for showers, overnight clouds Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Cloudy skies are expected overnight with a 20 percent chance for a stray shower. Lows will be in the lower 60s.
For Monday morning you can expect some patchy fog followed by a 30 percent chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm with highs in the mid-70s. It will also be breezy winds of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Monday night expect showers to be likely and one or two thunderstorms as well. The chance for rain is 70 percent. Lows will be around 60.
On Tuesday look for a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. The chance for rain is 40 percent.
Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday with a 50 percent chance for showers with highs around 70. Much colder weather moves in Wednesday night with lows in the upper 30s.
For Thursday and Friday expect sunny and cooler weather with highs in the mid-50s Thursday and lows in the lower 30s. Friday look for highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s to around 40.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-50s. A 30 percent chance for showers is expected on Sunday with highs in the lower 70s.
