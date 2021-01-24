Slight chance for showers, overnight clouds Sunday

For Monday morning you can expect some patchy fog followed by a 30 percent chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm with highs in the mid-70s. It will also be breezy winds of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Monday night expect showers to be likely and one or two thunderstorms as well. The chance for rain is 70 percent. Lows will be around 60.