Powers Fire & Rescue hosts blood drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County volunteer fire department has done its part to boost the local blood supply.
Powers Fire & Rescue partnered with Vitalant to host a blood drive Saturday at the department’s firehouse training room.
All blood types were needed.
“We’re just encouraging folks to please give blood,” said Capt. Lance Chancellor of Powers Fire & Rescue. “During this pandemic, it is critical, absolutely critical, that blood supplies do not drop.”
“I just started giving when I was 18 years old and I just kept giving and I’ve had family members through the years that’s needed blood and so, I’ve just always wanted to give,” said Suzanne Landrum, one of the blood donors.
Powers Fire & Rescue hosted another blood drive about six months ago.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.