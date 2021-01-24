Overnight cloud cover for Pine Belt Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.
On Sunday you can look for a 20 percent chance for a stray shower with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows Sunday night will be in the lower 60s.
Monday looks to be cloudy with a good chance for showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-70s. It will also be breezy with southerly winds of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Monday night expect a slight chance for showers with lows in the upper 50s.
The warm weather will continue into Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s with a 20 percent chance for a stray shower.
There is a 50 percent chance for showers on Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s. A cold front push through Wednesday night with lows in the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies.
Sunny and cooler weather returns for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 50s on Thursday and in the lower 60s on Friday. Lows will be in the mid-30s Thursday night and in the upper 30s to around 40 Friday night.
Warmer weather returns for Saturday with highs in the upper 60s with a 20% chance for a stray shower.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.