MDHS to host series of virtual Town Hall Meetings

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services will host a series of virtual Town Hall Meetings on Facebook Live to let Mississippians interact with leadership throughout the agency.
The first meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. It will include an introduction to the series, an overview of 2020 and a preview of where the agency hopes to go in 2021.
Participants in the meetings will be given the opportunity to ask questions about the topic of the day.
Meetings will be held each Thursday at different times to widen the opportunity for interested parties to participate. Those who will not able to attend the sessions live can view the meeting on MDHS’s YouTube page or on Facebook.
The following divisions will be the focal point on the dates below:
- Jan. 28 - Community Services
- Feb. 4 - Child Support Enforcement
- Feb. 11 - Economic Assistance Eligibility
- Feb. 18 - Aging and Adult Services
- Feb. 25 - Early Childhood Care and Development
- March 4 - Youth Services
- March 11 - Workforce Development and Partnership Management
“Our mission and our calling are to provide tangible help to all Mississippians, young and old, who need our assistance,” said MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson. “As we continue to work to create a new MDHS committed to this purpose, it’s important that we hear from Mississippians what we are doing well, and in what areas we can improve.”
For more information on the Town Hall Meetings and other subjects, visit MDHS’s Facebook page.
