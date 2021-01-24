Columbia to begin $150K project to replace water lines

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia is about to start a $150,000 upgrade of main water lines in the east part of town.
Mayor Justin McKenzie says T.L. Wallace Construction has been awarded a contract to replace six-inch water lines along State Route 198, from Broad Street to Pine Ridge Road.
McKenzie says the work was needed because that area has been plagued with leaks and outages for years.
McKenzie says the work will begin soon and will take about three months to complete.
