USM track fares well at Samford Invite

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s men’s indoor track team won three events Friday at the Samford Invite at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
USM won two individual titles, with Trey Johnson taking the men’s 400-meter run in 48.04 seconds and Corvell Todd the men’s high jump with a leap of 7 feet, 1 inch.
Both performances established new meet records.
Johnson later teamed with Donald Butler, Landon Chaldon and Kacey Spinks to win the men’s 4X400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 20.35 seconds.
The USM men’s and women’s teams combined to grab five, second-place showings and eight, third-place finishes.
“What a difference a week makes,” USM track and field coach Jon Stuart said. “We showed a great deal of improvement compared to week one. There is lots of work to do over the next two weeks, and the C-USA championship is a month away.”
USM will compete next on Feb. 12-13 at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn.
Men
- 60 meters - Lance Williams, eighth, 7.06 seconds
- 200 meters - Cardet Bienvenue, fifth, 22.16 seconds
- 400 meters – Trey Johnson, first, 48.04 seconds (meet record); Donald Butler, fifth, 48.67; Landon Chalden, eighth, 49.80
- 800 meters – Dylan Evans, second, 1 minutes, 57.24 seconds; Mar’Ques McCray, eighth, 2:0223
- High jump – Corvell Todd, first, 7 feet, 1 inch (meet record)
- Long jump – Lance Williams, second, 22 feet, 4 inches; P.J. Edwards, fifth, 21-9
- Shot put – Kaya Ludgood, seventh, 46 feet, 10 inches
- Weight throw – Bethel Miles, sixth, 49 feet, 4 inches; Kaya Ludgood, eighth, 45-4
- 4X400-meter relay – Landon Chalden-Trey Johnson-Kacey Spikes-Donald Butler, first, 3 minutes, 30.35 seconds
Women
- 60 meters – Octavia Cato, fourth, 7.77 seconds; Vivette Green, sixth, 7.86; Jasmine Burns, seventh, 8.11
- 200 meters – Trinity Benson, third, 25.24 seconds; Jasmine Griffith, fourth, 25.96
- 400 meters – Savi’a Varnell, third, 57.8 seconds
- Mile – Savannah McMillon, second, 4 minutes, 57.46 seconds; Katie Mattox, fourth, 5:05.47; Sarah Parnell, sixth, 5:42.50
- 60-meter hurdles – Jasmine Griffin, third, 8.42 seconds; Marquasha Myers, fifth, 9.0
- Long jump – Ashlee Oshji, second, 18 feet, 11 inches; Patricia Johnson, third, 18-7
- Triple jump – Marquasha Myers, third, 38 feet, 11 inches
- Weight throw – Isabella Simonelli, fifth, 49 feet, 5 inches; Alexis Morris, sixth, 44 feet, 11 inches
