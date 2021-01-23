USM alumna creates scholarship for HHS students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new scholarship has been made for Hattiesburg High School students who wish to attend the University of Southern Mississippi through a donation by USM alumna Dr. Beverly Dale.
Named in honor of Dr. Dale’s niece and nephew-in-law, the Julie and John Arender Hattiesburg High School Scholarship Endowment will allow an incoming freshman from HHS with a minimum high school GPA of 3.5 to receive about $28,000 in scholarship support - $7,000 each year for four consecutive years as long as a 3.0 GPA or above is maintained.
Julie and John Arender both graduated from USM in 2017, as Julie earned her bachelor’s degree in foreign languages (licensure), and John earned his degree in journalism with an emphasis in public relations.
During their time at USM, Julie was a member of Delta Delta Delta - Phi Epsilon and had many leadership positions, while John was captain of the Ultimate Frisbee Club Team.
Julie started working for HHS after graduating, where she teaches Spanish. During the 2018-19 school year, she was selected as Teacher of the Year for the Hattiesburg Public School District.
John began his own videography and photography business while attending USM and continues to grow his trade in the city and more. He still works closely with the HHS Athletic Department in developing and growing its media presence in the community.
“We are truly thankful for the opportunity for one of our students to attend The University of Southern Mississippi through this scholarship,” said Dr. Victor Hubbard, Hattiesburg High School principal. “Dr. Dale’s generosity is humbling, and the impact of her generosity will reach far greater than a few students. It will be transformative in their lives, as well as their family and the greater community in which they will live and work upon graduation.”
Dale set up the scholarship and through it, reflects her pride in her niece and nephew-in-law and their accomplishments. She hopes to provide significant scholarship support to students from HHS who show academic promise.
Current HHS seniors who have been accepted to USM for the fall 2021 semester are encouraged to apply for the scholarship, along with others, by visiting usmfoundation.com/GO. The deadline to apply for scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year is Feb. 15, 2021.
For more information on supporting USM, call the USM Foundation at (601) 266-5210 or visit here.
