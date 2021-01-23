One injured in shooting at grocery store in Pascagoula, say police

One injured in shooting at grocery store in Pascagoula, say police
One person has been injured in a shooting that happened at a grocery store in Pascagoula, according to authorities.
By WLOX Staff | January 22, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 10:14 AM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has been injured in a shooting that happened at a grocery store in Pascagoula, according to authorities.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene around 6:59 p.m. to Jerry Lee’s Grocery on Ingalls Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg. He was taken to Singing River Hospital for medical care.

A suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting.

Pascagoula Friday night

Posted by Erik Alexander on Friday, January 22, 2021

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 762-2211. More details will be released pending the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.