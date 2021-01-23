One injured in shooting at grocery store in Pascagoula, say police

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has been injured in a shooting that happened at a grocery store in Pascagoula, according to authorities.
Authorities were dispatched to the scene around 6:59 p.m. to Jerry Lee’s Grocery on Ingalls Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg. He was taken to Singing River Hospital for medical care.
A suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 762-2211. More details will be released pending the investigation.
