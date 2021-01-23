Mississippi adds another 1,800-plus to daily COVID-19 count

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the daily COVID-19 case count in the state had risen by more than 1,800.
MSDH reported 1,856 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths Saturday.
Twenty-six new deaths were reported between Jan. 15-Jan 26, including two in Forrest County and one each in Covington and Wayne counties. Another 13 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Dec. 28-Jan. 18, including one each in Wayne County.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March to 263,023 and 5,752.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 27,269 COVID-19 cases and 552 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,199 cases, 73 deaths
- Forrest: 6,177 cases, 124 deaths
- Jasper: 1,795 cases, 38 deaths
- Jones: 6,668 cases, 114 deaths
- Lamar: 5,039 cases, 65 deaths
- Marion: 2,220 cases, 73 deaths
- Perry: 1,045 cases, 31 deaths
- Wayne: 2,126 cases, 34 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 207,769 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at the following locations:
- SeMRHI – Beaumont Family Health Center in Beaumont
- SeMRHI – Brooklyn Family Health Center in Brooklyn
- Covington County Hospital in Collins
- Pioneer Healthcare, LLC in Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel
- Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins
- Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg
- Cough & Fever Clinic (a service of Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic) in Hattiesburg
- Gentle Touch Home Care in Hattiesburg
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Hattiesburg
- SeMRHI – Minor Care Clinic in Hattiesburg
- Southeast MS Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg
- South Central Emergency Department in Laurel
- East Jones Family Medicine in Laurel
- Family Health Center in Laurel
- SeMRHI – Lumberton Family Health Center in Lumberton
- SeMRHI – New Augusta Family Health Center in New Augusta
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Petal
- SeMRHI – Seminary Family Health Center in Seminary
- Coastal Family Health Center in State Line
- SeMRHI – Sumrall Family Health Center in Sumrall
- Arthur E Wood Medical Clinic in Waynesboro
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, 2,056,401 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
