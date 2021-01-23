Marion County School District accepts resignation of two board members

MTARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County School District held a special-called meeting Friday morning to accept the resignation of two members.
The school board accepted resignation letters from Board President Richard Culliver from District 1 and board member Keith Stuckey from District 2. The three remaining board members nominated and approved Larry Jenkins from District 5 as the board president for the 2021 school year.
The special board meeting follows some tension at previous board meetings.
Members of the community protested at a Jan. 11 board meeting, claiming the board is not listening to community concerns. Some at the protest alleged discrimination in hiring new educators for the district.
Culliver and Stuckey were not at Friday’s meeting since they had already put in their letters of resignation. The board already has four letters of interest, two for each open seat, and hopes to fill the open seats by the next regular board meeting.
The board does have 60 days to fill the seats. Regular meetings are the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the school district office.
According to board members, at the last regular meeting Superintendent Wendy Bracey announced her retirement and the board accepted.
The board plans to meet with the Mississippi School Board Association within the next month to get the new superintendent search underway.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.