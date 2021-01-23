Lady Eagles secure 2nd straight C-USA contest with win over UTSA

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Some might argue that you can’t win a basketball game in the first quarter.
But as the University of Texas-San Antonio women’s basketball team discovered Friday night, you sure as heck can lose one.
The University of Southern Mississippi dominated the Lady Roadrunners over the game’s first 10 minutes, grabbing a 22-point lead after one quarter before cruising to an 88-64 Conference USA win at Reed Green Coliseum.
Kelsey Jones matched a career-high with 21 points and Brikayla Gray added 17 as the Lady Eagles (4-5, 2-5 C-USA) put up their season high in points on the way to their second consecutive C-USA victory.
USM shot better than 60 percent from the floor (64.3 percent) for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
“(Friday night) was a pretty good night for us,” USM coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “Kelsey Jones really stepped up. It was the first game that she really played like she did last year towards the end of the year.”
Jones, who hit 10-of-13 shots, added six rebounds and three assists. Gray hit 7-of-10 attempts from the field and finished one point off a career best.
On the other side of the court, UTSA (2-10, 0-7) took 21 shots in the first quarter. Only two went in, meaning the Lady Roadrunners shot 9.5 percent from the floor, digging themselves a 26-4 hole after one period.
UTSA chopped its deficit to 13 twice in the second quarter, but USM closed with a 6-2 burst to take a 17-point lead into halftime.
The Lady Roadrunners never got any closer.
Kahia Warmsley added 11 points and four assists for USM, while Destiny Smith pulled down a personal-best 11 rebounds.
Eleven Lady Eagles eventually played in the game, with 10 scoring, including Emmy James, Rose Warren and Melyia Grayson with seven points apiece.
UTSA got 18 points and five rebounds from Karrington Donald, 12 points and five rebounds from Mikaylah Woods and 11 points from Ceyenne Mass.
The teams wrap up their two-game weekend set at 4 p.m. Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum.
