Huge 1st-half deficit proves costly for Golden Eagles in loss at UTSA

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WDAM) _ Another slow start helped doom the University of Southern Mississippi’s men’s basketball team to another Conference USA loss.
The Golden Eagles fell behind the University of Texas-San Antonio by 17 points in the first half, then spent the rest of Friday night trying to chase down the Roadrunners at the Convocation Cener.
USM nearly got there, twice closing to a point in the latter stages of the second half, and still within a possession of tying or winning the game with 34 seconds to play.
But UTSA guard Jhivvan Jackson hit four free throws in a 13-second span in the final 21 seconds of play as the Roadrunners preserved a 70-64 victory.
USM (7-7, 3-4 C-USA) saw a two-game winning streak snapped, while UTSA (6-8, 2-5) halted a two-game skid with the win.
“We have been slow starters, and not just (Friday) night, and that’s tough,” USM coach Jay Ladner said. “It’s tough.
“It’s frustrating and it’s concerning.”
USM was without injured junior guard Tae Hardy, who likely will not play in the two-game weekend series.
“Not having him, that didn’t help,” Ladner said. “He’s kind of our glue out there, cements everything together.”
USM fell behind 30-13 in the first half, but fought back to cut the deficit to five points at halftime.
After another slow start coming out of halftime, the Golden Eagles got within a point of the Roadrunners twice. The second time came on a 3-pointer by LaDavius Draine that made the score 60-59 with 2 minutes, 59 seconds left to play.
Consecutive baskets by Jackson and 7-footer Jacob Germany pushed the lead to 64-59, but Tyler Stevenson hit a jumper to get USM within three points.
Another Jackson basket put the lead back to five points, but Jaron Pierre Jr. dropped in a 3-pointer to get USM within 66-64 with 34 seconds left to play.
The Golden Eagles sent Jackson to the line on back-to-back possessions, and he swished all four free throws to keep the Golden Eagles at bay.
Stevenson finished with a “double-double,” scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Pierre added 15 points, three assists and two steals.
Jackson scored a game-high 25 point to go with four assists and four rebounds. Keaton Wallace added 18 points and eight rebounds and German had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.
The teams wrap up the two-game series at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Convocation Center.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.