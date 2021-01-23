Hattiesburg officials speak on Hawkins Elementary receiving grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - George L. Hawkins Elementary school received $35,200 in grant money for renovations through the Mississippi Department of Archives and History Friday.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker breaks down how the money will be used at the elementary school.
“This particular grant from archives and history was designated for the roof at Hawkins, which means we can use some of that school bond money for some of the other needs that Dr. Williams and the school system want to do,” said Barker.
The Mississippi State Legislature helps fund these projects, and Rep. Missy McGee worked to get the grant for Hawkins Elementary.
“We were really excited to have this opportunity for this heritage preservation grant. They give priority to active schools, and so we’re always looking for opportunities to receive funding in Hattiesburg,” said McGee.
“We have 38 structures in the City of Hattiesburg that are designated by the Department of Archives and History as Mississippi landmarks, and so those are the projects that are eligible for these preservation grants,” Barker said.
Hawkins Elementary is the second school to receive grant money from The Mississippi Department of Archives and History. The first was Woodley Elementary in 2019.
