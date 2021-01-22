Laurel exhibit highlights African-American artists

“One goal was to really look and say let’s have someone like Michael Ross, come in and interpret it and look at it and tell a story through his eye,” Bassi said. “And I love the fact that he picked that title, ‘Identity and Response,’ because it does identify and shows you the strength of this Black collective. I think people are really going to enjoy looking at these works, which spans about 80 years of Black artists and it’s a fresh way to look at them.”