Work begins on the Leontyne Price Boulevard Gateway project

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Work on the long-awaited Leontyne Price Boulevard Gateway project in Laurel has finally started.
Crews are currently preparing the area at the intersection of Leontyne Price Boulevard and Central Avenue where the crown jewel of the corridor, a double-lane roundabout, will be located.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said that once finished, it will provide easier access to the downtown area.
“It’s taking a lot of time, a lot of work,” Magee said. “We’re doing a lot of things that’s going to improve the traffic in Laurel and this gateway is going to be something special so everybody can get around town easily. It’s a pretty busy street already, but we’re going to make it even better.”
The $3.6 million project will include new lighting, landscaped medians and brick sidewalks. It is intended to help traffic flow into the historic downtown area and the enhancements will help keep pedestrians safe.
Funding was provided by federal funds being administered by the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The grant covers 80% of the project, while the city of Laurel will pay the remaining 20%.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.