USM drops volleyball opener to Tulane in straight sets

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi opened the spring segment its volleyball season Friday afternoon by falling to Tulane University in straight sets at the Wellness Center, 25-20, 26-24, 25-17,
USM held comfortable leads in the first two sets before the Green Wave rallied. Tulane dominated the final set
The Golden Eagles fell to 2-1 for the 2020-21 campaign, having defeated Louisiana Tech University in non-Conference USA competition in the fall.
The rest of USM’s fall schedule was wiped out and the season pushed into the spring by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the Golden Eagles, junior Kinsley Hanback collected nine kills and posted a .333 attack percentage to go along with a solo block and two block assists. Junior Duquesne Moratza added six kills, while junior Nyanuer Bidit added five more kills.
Tulane’s Lexie Douglas posted 12 kills, added an ace and assisted on four blocks to lead the Green Wave in their first match of the season.
The Golden Eagles return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday when they host the University of New Orleans at the Wellness Center to finish off the round-robin tri-match
UNO and Tulane will play at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.