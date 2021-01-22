Tom Brokaw says he’s retiring from NBC News after 55 years

FILE - "NBC Nightly News" anchor Tom Brokaw delivers his closing remarks during his final broadcast, in New York on Dec. 1, 2004. Brokaw says he is retiring from NBC News after working at the network for 55 years. The author of "The Greatest Generation" is now 80 years old and his television appearances have been limited in recent years as he fought cancer. He says he will continue writing books and articles. (Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)