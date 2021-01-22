Cloudy weekend with chance for storms next week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower to mid 40s.
On Saturday, you can look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in around 61 degrees.
Cloudy skies are expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. There is also a 20% chance for a shower. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with lows in the lower 60s with a 20% chance for a shower.
On Monday, showers and thunderstorms are expected with highs in the lower to mid 70s. The chance for rain is 70%. Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday night with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.
Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday night, look for increasing chances for rain with lows in the lower 50s. The chance for rain is 40%.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue to be in the forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance for more showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Wednesday night look for cooler weather with lows in the upper 40s with a lingering chance for showers.
But Thursday expect skies to become mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.