PRVO holds drive-thru book giveaway at headstart centers in area

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Mississippi Department of Education, nine out of 10 high school dropouts were struggling readers in the third grade, and early education is key to solving literacy problems facing many Mississippi families across the state.
With this in mind, Pearl River Valley Opportunity along with education specialists partnered with Save the Children US to build home libraries to support children learning from home.
The group held a drive-thru book giveaway on Thursday at the C.H. Headstart Center in Petal and the Earl Travillion Headstart Center in Hattiesburg.
Patricia Mitchell-Coleman, a school administrator with PRVO, said that educating a child starts in the home.
“They learn the most from 0-5, so reading, literacy is the best you can do,” she said. “We know that at home, they can’t do what we do, but it’s kind of like you’re providing a built-in library at their house. Children learn and that parents are their first teachers, and so if you’re at home, reading, even though we’re in a pandemic, and we’re virtual, they’re still learning.”
Several administrators from PRVO attended a Shelter from the Storm workshop, which strategizes ways of responding to the needs of young children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, age-appropriate books were donated to PRVO to be given to children who attend the W.H. Jones, Charles Johnson, Earl Travillion and Kennedy Headstart Centers.
The drive-thru event was an effort to put books into homes in order to help parents educate their children.
For those who were unable to get their books on Thursday, you can contact their child’s teacher to arrange an opportunity to pick them up.
