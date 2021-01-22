New Southwest Marion fire station to open Saturday

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A ribbon-cutting and open house is scheduled Saturday morning to officially open a new Station Number 3 for the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department.
The former station was destroyed in the EF-4 tornado that struck the New Hope and Hurricane Creek areas of Marion County on April 19, 2020.
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi donated $101,000 to help the department rebuild the station.
The ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 a.m.
