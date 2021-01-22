2,050 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths reported Fri. in Miss.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 261,100.
MSDH reported 2,050 COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 261,167 cases and 5,713 deaths.
Three deaths were reported from the Pine Belt as Jones County reported two deaths and Forrest County with one.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 27,034 COVID-19 cases and 547 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,190 cases, 72 deaths
- Forrest: 6,135 cases, 122 deaths
- Jasper: 1,778 cases, 38 deaths
- Jones: 6,607 cases, 114 deaths
- Lamar: 4,998 cases, 65 deaths
- Marion: 2,202 cases, 73 deaths
- Perry: 1,040 cases, 31 deaths
- Wayne: 2,084 cases, 32 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 207,769 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2.05 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.