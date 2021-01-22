Man arrested, half-pound of meth seized in Jones Co. bust

“He popped up on the radar a couple weeks ago as a big time dealer of methamphetamine and it just so happened last night that when we went to execute the search warrant he was pulling into his driveway,” Driskell said. “We went ahead and took him down at the driveway and then continued on and executed the search warrant. We located 8.25 ounces, so half a pound of methamphetamine with a street value of about $9,000.”