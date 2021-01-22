Man arrested, half-pound of meth seized in Jones Co. bust

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Tuesday night search warrant executed by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department led to one arrest and the seizure of a half-pound of methamphetamine.
The JCSD Narcotics and Patrol Division executed the search warrant at a home on Creole Road in the Moselle area.
Narcotics Division Sgt. Jake Driskell said the main target was Jerome Boe, who also goes by his middle name Justin.
“He popped up on the radar a couple weeks ago as a big time dealer of methamphetamine and it just so happened last night that when we went to execute the search warrant he was pulling into his driveway,” Driskell said. “We went ahead and took him down at the driveway and then continued on and executed the search warrant. We located 8.25 ounces, so half a pound of methamphetamine with a street value of about $9,000.”
Driskell said the team also recovered two rifles and a pistol from the residence. Boe is being held in Jones County without bail. He is charged with aggravated trafficking with a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison if found guilty.
“This is not a low-level dealer. This is a lot of meth,” Driskell said.
He added the department is looking to arrest Cary Carter, also known as Chip Carter, for his involvement.
