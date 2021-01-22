JCSD lieutenant passed away overnight Thursday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant passed away overnight due to complications from an off-duty fall last year.
According to a Facebook post, JCSD confirmed the death of Lt. Greg Patrick Friday morning.
Patrick served in the Corrections Division of the sheriff’s department as he worked in the Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility.
In the post, the department said George was known for his quick wit, gentle demeanor and commitment to service.
“Lt. Greg Patrick served our department in the Corrections Division with honor, dedication and compassion,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. " His passing leaves a deep void in our lives and in our department. Greg will be sorely missed. We are praying for Greg’s wife, Lynn, and his entire family during this time of unimaginable loss.”
Funeral services for Patrick have not been made at this time.
