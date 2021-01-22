Hattiesburg teacher rcognied with Extraordinary Educator Award

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg elementary teacher overcame the difficulties of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic to receive the Extraordinary Educator Award.
Eris Knott is a fourth-grade teacher at F.B. Woodley Elementary School who works hard and is dedicated to her classroom.
“Keep in mind the end goal despite any challenges,” Knott said.
Curriculum Associates awards educators based on student growth and achievement and innovation and engagement in the classroom.
COVID-19 has impacted teachers across the state, Knott being no exception, but she said her mindset has helped her get through teaching during the pandemic.
“I kinda put it into the atmosphere that let’s just keep this normal as possible,” Knott said. “I keep my expectations high no matter what and make sure all my students fulfill each one.”
Knott encourages all teachers to keep pushing during COVID-19.
“Remember why you are there,” Knott said. “Every day you are to be impactful to some child’s life. So even though our hard times, we must remember that we are the most inspiring person to that child in the particular moment.”
Knott was nominated through the Hattiesburg Public School District office for the Extraordinary Educator Award.
This is her 10th year as a teacher at Woodley Elementary.
