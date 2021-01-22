Grand larceny suspect being sought out of Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for grand larceny.
Sheriff officials say that Christopher “Chris” Logan is being sought in connection to a motorcycle which was stolen from the Sharon community. Logan is known to have connections in Biloxi.
One individual, Dustin Sims, has already been arrested in connection to the crime.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Christopher “Chris” Logan is asked to contact the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
