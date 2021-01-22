Computer science instruction bills introduced to state legislature

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - State lawmakers introduced computer science instruction bills to the Mississippi State Legislature.
C Spire advocated the bills and officials say they are designed to get computer science curriculum in classrooms of all public K-12 schools.
Senate Bill 2678 and House Bill 633 were introduced earlier this week. The bills are expected to receive hearings soon.
According to a statement from C Spire, the proposed laws come as the C Spire Foundation committed $1 million earlier this month to help with teacher training and implementation.
