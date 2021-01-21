Wayfinding signs posted in downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In downtown Hattiesburg, people can expect to see colorful new signage.
The city, VisitHATTIESBURG and the Downtown Hattiesburg Association worked together to put up 29 signs directing people to historic places and buildings across downtown.
Downtown Hattiesburg Executive Director Andrea Saffle said the project has been in the works for years.
“The design committee has been working on trying to come up with a design that represented Hattiesburg, that reflects what the Hub City means,” Saffle said. “There’s a lot that goes into wayfinding signage. It’s about location and the building that we’re directing people to — what are those points of interest?”
The signs feature arrows to places like City Hall, the Train Depot, Town Square Park and William Carey University. Each sign and category of attraction is color coordinated.
“When you go to other communities that have vibrant downtowns, there’s directional signage, whether it points you to the train depot or the aquarium or to the parks so that you can find your way,” Saffle said. “So we felt like that was really really important and we hope that it will make it easier for visitors coming to downtown to find their way around. We hope that it will help allow them to discover more of the city.”
