USM students, faculty react to Biden inauguration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi students and faculty are reacting to the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
They took their oaths of office in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, surrounded by about 20,000 National Guard troops.
Joe Weinberg, associate professor of political science at USM, says he’s glad that this was a peaceful transition of power.
“I think it was very comforting to see, sort of business as usual, to see someone at the helm, no matter who it might be and I think that everyone involved did a great job sort of saying the right things, putting us at ease,” Weinberg said.
Students we spoke with hope the country can unite behind the new president to make things better.
“There are systemic problems that we have to face head-on and just by thinking everything is going to change with a new president isn’t going to do anything,” said Paige Zimmerman, a sophomore at Southern Miss. “We have to work to get things the way we want America to be.”
“I’m glad Biden’s in office, he’s got the opportunity to change a lot of stuff that’s going on in America,” said Tre Johnson, another student. “Hey, Trump did the best he could. I might not agree with a lot of stuff he said and did, but as far as helping people, he tried to help a lot of people.”
“I think maybe now we can start to move forward and everyone can start working together again, maybe we can all start to unify again,” said Bayleigh Graves, a sophomore at Southern Miss.
Weinberg says in the coming days, expect to see many executive orders from President Biden.
He also says the president will probably issue some new policies regarding the pandemic.
