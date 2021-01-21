Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM chief meteorologist Nick Lilja

Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM chief meteorologist Nick Lilja
This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with WDAM chief meteorologist Nick Lilja. (Source: WDAM)
By Tim Doherty | January 21, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we welcome WDAM-TV’s chief meteorologist Nick Lilja.

When not talking clouds or the rare Mississippi earthquake, Lilja can be found pursuing the perfect piece of fried chicken, feigning interest in the skill set required for cricket and #anythinglambeau.

Tim Doherty and Lilja discuss the NFC and AFC championship games, talk college football postseason and, yes, even get into why weather patterns do as they do.

