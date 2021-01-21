Rain continues overnight into Friday

Friday the clouds - and humidity - will be the name of the game with a chance for some showers and storms. Most of the rain will begin in the morning and stick around throughout the day. Right now, we are holding on to a 90% chance for rain. Right now, severe weather isn’t looking likely, but parts of the area may pick up around 2 inches of rain by the time it’s all said and done. Highs will be in the 60s.