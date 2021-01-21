Rain continues overnight into Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tonight, the clouds and off-and-on showers will continue. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s after sundown and remain in the 50s overnight.
Friday the clouds - and humidity - will be the name of the game with a chance for some showers and storms. Most of the rain will begin in the morning and stick around throughout the day. Right now, we are holding on to a 90% chance for rain. Right now, severe weather isn’t looking likely, but parts of the area may pick up around 2 inches of rain by the time it’s all said and done. Highs will be in the 60s.
This weekend looks a bit drier, but we will still hold on to a chance for a few showers. Highs will remain in the 60s.
Next week, a front barrels through that should clear the deck. But the front may bring with it a chance for shower and storms - and the potential for a severe storm or two, also. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Then another system pushes through on Wednesday. This may also pose a threat for storms and potentially severe weather.
