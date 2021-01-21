New student health clinic opens at William Carey

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University and Hattiesburg Clinic have partnered to open a new student health center on the Hattiesburg campus.
It’s located in the former Baptist Student Union. It’s open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1-4 p.m.
Services are primarily focused on evaluation and testing for COVID-19 and other cough and fever illnesses.
Students can schedule appointments through Hattiesburg Clinic’s Iris system.
You can find out more by visiting wmcarey.edu/student-health or by calling 601-318-6515.
