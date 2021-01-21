2,290 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported Thurs. in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 259,100.
MSDH reported 2,290 COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 259,117 cases and 30 deaths.
One death was reported from the Pine Belt as it comes from the Forrest County area.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 26,826 COVID-19 cases and 514 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,169 cases, 72 deaths
- Forrest: 6,101 cases, 121 deaths
- Jasper: 1,760 cases, 38 deaths
- Jones: 6,552 cases, 112 deaths
- Lamar: 4,964 cases, 65 deaths
- Marion: 2,184 cases, 43 deaths
- Perry: 1,032 cases, 31 deaths
- Wayne: 2,064 cases, 32 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 207,769 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2.05 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
