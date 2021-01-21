Mississippi politicos react to presidential inauguration

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Security was stepped around the State Capitol Wednesday but there were no signs of Mississippians protesting this Inauguration Day. Meanwhile, many were watching the inauguration ceremony and thinking about the potential impacts for the state.
“This administration we have right now is going to work for everyone,” said Jacqueline Amos, DNC National Committeewoman for Mississippi. “They’re not a biased administration. They’re going to work. They know they have their work cut out for them. And I believe they’re going to listen to Mississippi.”
“Biden said today he’s going to be a president for all Americans and he’s going to work just as hard for the Americans who didn’t vote for him as the ones who did,” noted Henry Barbour, RNC National Committeeman for Mississippi. “So, let’s give him credit for that but hold him accountable to it, as well.”
Even among state lawmakers, there seemed to be a reverence for the historic day despite the letter behind their name.
“The person I wanted to be President didn’t win,” said Sen. Chad McMahan-R. “But we have a new President and I want to encourage all Mississippians and all Americans to support our new president.”
“Our country has endured a lot,” explained Sen. Brice Wiggins-R. “I think we will be forward thinking. In four years, we’ll do it all again. And that’s how our system is set up and, at the end of the day, we live in the greatest democracy in the world.”
We asked lawmakers if there were certain policies they’d like to see with the new administration.
“It would be my hope that we could see some civil rights legislation passed in light of what we saw last year regarding the unlawful killing of unarmed black men,” said Sen. Derrick Simmons, Senate Minority Leader.
“We need to really look at the impact this administration can make early on voting rights,” Sen. Sollie Norwood-D.
“I hope that the Trump tariffs will stay in place that continue to support American jobs,” added Sen. McMahan.
Both former Governor Phil Bryant and Governor Tate Reeves have touted a close working relationship with now former President Donald Trump. Some Republicans calling that relationship a loss for the state.
But Democrats are hopeful that’s not the case, pointing out that both President Biden and Vice President Harris have visited Mississippi in recent years.
