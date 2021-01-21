JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South represents Magnolia State during inaugural events

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s own Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South made history celebrating the inauguration.
The musical powerhouse was one of seven college bands to perform virtually for the Biden Inaugural’s “We Are One” celebration.
The fast-paced production showcased the famed Sonic Boom of the South in a performance filmed for the inaugural festivities last week due to COVID-19 precautions.
“This experience was nothing short of amazing,” said saxophone section leader Tiranda Plummer.
The junior biology/pre-medicine major is proud her school was selected to play a role in the 2021 Biden/Harris inaugural events.
“The whole opportunity is definitely something we can look back on years and years from now and be able to say we were a part of that band to actually help celebrate the 46th president of the United States,” said Plummer.
The band had a week to practice and execute the field performance paying tribute to the president and vice president with formations of their names across the field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Head drum major Nathanial Kenner is grateful for the opportunity
“For us being together and being a family, it’s just, like... excitement just rushed throughout the whole band because nothing else compared to having a new president,” said Kenner.
For drum major Marvin Meda of Dallas, being chosen to perform gives him hope for the nation working together.
“It encouraged me,” said Meda. ”It showed me that we actually have life and we have the possibility to be good in this world and America.”
The national broadcast included the songs Living in America, Happy Birthday, a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King and America the Beautiful.
“It just means so much because this is such a historical moment, not only for America but for Jackson State as well,” said Miss Jackson State University Daisia Davis.
You can watch JSU’s entire show at https://bideninaugural.org/schedule/.
