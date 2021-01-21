Jones County vaccine site moves to fairgrounds behind Magnolia Center

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County COVID-19 vaccine site through the Mississippi Department of Health has moved. It was previously located at the Jones County Health Department, but now people will go to the main fairgrounds parking lot behind the Magnolia Center in Jones County.
Jones County Emergency Management Director Paul Sheffield says there has been some confusion about finding the parking lot.
“What people will want to do after they make their appointment is to look for the signs to go down Doncurt Road,” Sheffield said. “You’ll need to come to the back parking lot at the fairgrounds. The address that’s showing is the Magnolia Center address, but it is not located at the Magnolia Center. It is the back parking lot where you would park if you were to attend the South Mississippi Fair.”
Sheffield says the new site offers a lot more space for vaccination.
“So we moved it here because this is actually the plan that was written years ago for the Avian Bird Flu when we were preparing and planning for that,” Sheffield said. “This is the site that we had on plan and we used the same plan, we’ve opened the footprint up. Now we’re able to process a lot more people through the system. It’s moving along really well, we’ve only had once or twice that we’ve actually had traffic back out into the roadway, other than that the are is holding the traffic just like it should.”
The Mississippi National Guard and Mississippi State Department of Health are running the vaccination site and it is by appointment only.
Right now, there are not first dose slots available. To find and schedule an appointment you can visit the department of health website or call 877-978-6453.
